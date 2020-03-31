In South Cyprus there are 262 cases of coronavirus, the number of cases in the TRNC has increased to 70.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, in a 65-year-old tourist from Germany.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli reported the latest developments: 85 tests were made today, with one person testing positive for the virus.

The condition of three patients in the intensive care unit is stable, and the other patients being treated are in good condition.

Stating that 1262 tests have been performed so far, Health Minister Pilli said that the total number of cases was 70 and 29 patients had been discharged.

Yeniduzen