Latest Headlines

Latest Coronavirus Figures in Cyprus

1 hour ago
74 Less than a minute

In South Cyprus there are 262 cases of coronavirus, the number of cases in the TRNC has increased to 70.

The first case in the south was diagnosed on March 9, and in the north on March 10, in a 65-year-old tourist from Germany.

Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Minister of Health Ali Pilli reported the latest developments: 85 tests were made today, with one person testing positive for the virus.

The condition of three patients in the intensive care unit is stable, and the other patients being treated are in good condition.

Stating that 1262 tests have been performed so far, Health Minister Pilli said that the total number of cases was 70 and 29 patients had been discharged.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of NEU Hospital to Offer Free Emergency Services

NEU Hospital to Offer Free Emergency Services

7 hours ago
Photo of Full Night-time Curfew Announced

Full Night-time Curfew Announced

24 hours ago
Photo of UK to Launch Worldwide Repatriation Operation

UK to Launch Worldwide Repatriation Operation

1 day ago
Photo of KIB-TEK to Open Payment Offices on Wednesdays

KIB-TEK to Open Payment Offices on Wednesdays

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker