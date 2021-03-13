The latest decisions taken by the Council of Ministers on managing Covid-19 from 15 – 21 March are as follows:

Curfew will continue between 9pm and 5am, Yeniduzen reports.

On Sunday businesses must remain closed with the exception of pharmacies, bakeries and petrol stations.

The following venues will remain closed: Theatres and cinemas, concert halls, wedding halls, casinos, bars, taverns, indoor children’s playgrounds, indoor sports halls, open buffet restaurants, betting offices.

Regarding closed businesses, the High Committee on Communicable Diseases will re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday.

Markets open between 8am and pm Monday-Saturday

Suppliers will be able to serve between 10.00-20.00.

Since the prevalence of infection is low in Famagusta, Lefke, İskele and Güzelyurt, entrances and exits to Nicosia and Kyrenia will be subject to permission.

Buses and Minibuses may operate with a capacity of 50 percent.

Restaurants, patisseries and taverns will be able to serve in outdoor seating areas other than takeaway. On Saturdays, restaurants will be permitted to provide take-away services in addition to serving outdoors.

Restaurant employees have been obliged to undergo PCR tests until March 15.

Licensed fitness trainers are permitted to start non-contact training, individual training in the open air.

Yeniduzen