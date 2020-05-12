The last coronavirus patient in North Cyprus has been discharged from hospital, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said on Monday.

Zekai Gece, 83, was discharged with a ceremony attended by the country’s prime minister and health minister.

North Cyprus has not reported any positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 days, said Health Minister Ali Pilli.

Around 1,000 tests were carried out on Monday and not one was positive, he added.

Prime Minister Tatar said the last COVID-19 patient was discharged two months after the country reported its first case.

“The TRNC successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this process, especially healthcare professionals,” he said.

“We should be careful. We must keep the social distance and wear masks,” he added.

Mr Gece thanked everyone who helped with his treatment.

The TRNC has registered a total of 108 cases of Covid-19, there were four deaths due to the virus.

