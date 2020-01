A last minute agreement was made at the last meeting of the council of ministers between the government coalition partners on the development plan for Yeni Iskele-Yeni Boğaziçi and Famagusta.

Speaking after the meeting, the Ministers of the Aysegul Baybars stated that the plan will contribute towards the planning of various projects in North Cyprus, raising the standard of living for people and protecting the environment, natural resources and sustainable economic development.

Havadis