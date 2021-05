One and a half tons of cannabis were seized from a ship in international waters between Syria and Karpaz, North Cyprus, in an operation run by Turkish security forces.

In a statement on his social media account, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said:

“Coast Guard, Police; Narcotic-Aviation UAV-Special Operations units have achieved great success in international waters off the coast of Syria. More than 1.5 tons of cannabis were seized on the vessel that was involved“.

Yeniduzen