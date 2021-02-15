The erratic rainfall pattern this year means that crop yields will be very poor, farmers on the Mesarya Plain have said.

Normally, by this time of year, the barley would be knee high but currently it barely reaches ankle height, they said.

Despite the rainfall in the region in November and December, crops planted two months ago have all but failed. Farmers had had trouble plowing their fields at the start of the season because the soil had become hard, and the late rains meant that the water had just run off the surface. They predicted that the season would be ‘semi-arid’.

However, the hope is that, at least, if they get more seeds they can resow. But there will be financial losses, nevertheless.

Yeniduzen