During the month of May, the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan organised four separate activities.

The Pollination Garden Project

The first project took place in an area in Milli Park, secured for the club by the Mayor of Alsancak.

The aim of the project is to support the ecosystem and to encourage pollinator insects, birds, butterflies, and bees to thrive in an area where specific plants, which attract and encourage pollinators, are planted. The aim of the Rotarians is to raise awareness of the importance of pollination.

Pollination is an essential part of plant reproduction and is required for the continuations of a species. Some plants are self-pollinating but the majority of plants (85%) need pollination by and animal or insect. Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and over 1,200 crops. One out of every three bites of food you eat exists because of pollinators.

They support healthy ecosystems. However, pollinators are threatened by climate change and pollution.

Main Pollinator Species

Pollinators include, ants, bats, bees, beetles, birds, butterflies and flies.

In Cyprus, a number of wild bee species are particularly import for pollinations. Some 21 species are only found on the island.

Walking and Running Fund Raiser

Members and board members of the club undertook a six-hour relay run/walk in order to raise funding towards installing a lift for young people with specials needs at the under 18’s rehabilitation school in Karakum, Kyrenia. Only seven members including board members took part in the event because of Covid restrictions.

Distribution of Food Bags to Families in Need

RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan raised funds and distributed food bags to 40 families identified by Bellapais Municipality. Each food bag was supplemented with one chicken and one kilo of meat. Six food bags donated by Metgin Ltd. also were distributed to six families in need in Alsancak. Toys, second-hand clothes and in some cases, cash was distributed.

Distribution of Eid Gifts

The Rotarians distributed gifts just before Eid to all the children attending the under 18’s Rehabilitation School in Karakum.

Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Press Release