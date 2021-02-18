Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu has announced that the project to renovate and restore Kyrenia Old Harbour is 90 percent completed. Restoration work will begin, including on Kyrenia Castle, with three different tenders, he said.

The tourism minister said that for two months plans to renovate and restore the old harbour had been formulated. Work began on the project after he took office, Ataoğlu said.

The minister said that they had taken advantage of the lockdown to focus on the project; “the phones did not ring, no one came to the ministry“. Considerable progress had been made on the project, he said.

BRTK