Kyrenia Old Harbour Eerily Quiet

2 hours ago
Kyrenia Harbour - 2Unseasonal images of Kyrenia old harbour resulting from the spike in Covid-19 infections, were published today by Kibris Postasi.

Restaurants have set out their tables on the front, there is the familiar sight of large umbrellas covering them, but nobody comes.

The normally bustling harbour front is empty and silent. There are no tourists – only Turkish Cypriots are permitted to enter the country at the moment. Even locals are reluctant to go out.

Shops that specialise in tourist souvenirs are shut. There are no queues for boat trips. Even in winter, tourists straggle the harbour front, but now, the place is eerily quiet.

Until Covid-19 infection numbers are significantly reduced, tradespeople continue to face hard times.

Kibris Postasi

