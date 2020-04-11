Kyrenia Municipality continues its food sales in line with the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers. Constant inspections of supermarkets, butchers and bakeries on site continue, in order to ensure prescribed measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus are being upheld.

According to the information given by the Municipality of Kyrenia, four supermarket businesses, which were found to have inadequate hygiene measures against Covid-19, were closed and sealed off. While the businesses that remained closed for 24 hours, they were permitted to re-open if they had taken the necessary precautions.

According to the statement, in the audits carried out for the protection of public health, besides the criteria related to food safety, all checks are made to ensure the measures that the Council of Ministers deemed necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being followed.

To preventing overcrowding in supermarkets, it is being ensured that the 2-meter distance is maintained between shoppers. Also, inspections are made to ensure that shop workers are using disposable gloves and masks in the workplace.

Pointing out that it is legally required to provide gloves and hand disinfectants at the entrances to food shops, Girne Municipality Health Branch Supervisor Naile Soyel also said that items purchased from the supermarket should be disinfected at home, providing there is no risk of contamination of foodstuffs.

Yeniduzen