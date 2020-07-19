Latest Headlines

Kyrenia Council Cleans up Boğaz Picnic Area

11 mins ago
20 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Bogaz Picnic Area 1
Rubbish Strewn Bogaz Picnic Area

Kyrenia  Municipality began a cleanup operation of the Boğaz Picnic Area,  even though it is not responsible for the task. Seran Kaşif, a member of Kyrenia Municipality said on social media.  

Today, as Girne Municipality, we have performed a cleanup in the Boğaz Picnic Area, even though it is not our responsibility. Good health to those of our employees who contributed. Please keep our environment clean.”

Last week, a woman on social media, publicly shamed the authorities by posting pictures of the picnic area which showed overflowing rubbish bins and litter-strewn grass.

Kibris Postasi

