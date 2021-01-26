Kyrenia and Nicosia will be locked down as of tonight, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has announced. There will be no entry and exit to these two cities as of this evening, he said. The details of the decisions will be announced today.

Dr Pilli said that there are 264 people receiving treatment for Covid-19, 76 of whom are more severely ill and are in the pandemic centre.

The reason for the massive spike in local cases was because people who discovered that they had been in contact with others infected with the coronavirus, have not come forward and have not self-isolated.

The health minister said that the number of patients receiving treatment in the pandemic centre is increasing and their conditions are serious. Explaining that patients come to the hospital late, Pilli said, “Everyone hides and does the test after seven days, comes to us when they test positive, but do not self-isolate. And then they come to the hospital in a serious condition.”

“Contacts should not conceal themselves, don’t delay, You should not harm yourself, society or the environment”, Dr. Pilli said.

Stating that there are five patients in intensive care, Pilli noted that there had been a large increase in cases, especially in Kyrenia, and that it had spread throughout the country. Noting that the problem of following the contacts has arisen, Pilli said, “This is the most important point in preventing the epidemic. This is the first condition to prevent a pandemic, but recently contacts have been hiding themselves. They stay at home and continue their work without being isolated and become positive after seven days.

Now we can prevent the pandemic if we take some radical measures. We have talked about these with the Supreme Council. We also talked with the Ministers and today we will announce the decisions.

Everyone should do their part. Contacts should not hide themselves, do not delay. You should not harm both yourself, society, and the environment.“

