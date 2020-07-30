The four-day Kurban Bayram holiday or Eid-al-ahda will begin tomorrow.

All public offices and services, with the exception of essential services, will remain closed until Tuesday, 4 August.

Some activities will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s been announced that the President will not be receiving well wishers at the Presidential Palace this year due to the pandemic.

President Mustafa Akıncı issued a message marking the Feast of Sacrifice or Kurban Bayram which will begin tomorrow and will end on Monday.

In his message the president wished everyone a healthy and peaceful bayram holiday and noted that just like all countries around the world the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was also going through a difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He called on the public to comply with precautionary measures during the bayram holiday and wear their masks and enforce hygiene rules when out and about.

The Police announced that it has taken all necessary measures to ensure the public enjoys a safe and secure bayram holiday.

The state prison will also be open to visitors throughout the bayram holiday.

Meanwhile, Bayrak Radio Television’s foreign news desk will also be closed during the bayram holiday.

