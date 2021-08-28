Kib-Tek will relaunch tenders for 150,000 metric tons of fuel for Teknecik’s annual requirement, BRT reported. All other tenders have been cancelled. This is in order to avoid the alternating power cuts and the purchase of electricity from Southern Cyprus, which were necessary after Kib-Tek faced fuel shortages.

Until the completion of the tender, 30,000 metric tons of fuel-oil with a maximum sulfur content of 1 percent, will be provided by Turkish Petroleum International Co., a subsidiary of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation. Ltd. (TPIC).

BRTK