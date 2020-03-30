Latest Headlines

KIB-TEK to Open Payment Offices on Wednesdays

58 mins ago
8 Less than a minute

The Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority ( KIB-TEK ) has announced that payment offices will be open on Wednesdays between 08.00 – 12.00 at regional offices and branches.

In a statement issued by KIB-TEK, it also said that telephone lines will be open between 08:00 and 12:00 on Wednesday, for customers who cannot pay online via credit card.

Payments

KIB-TEK has reminded that payment can be made online at www.kibtek.com Online Transactions, KIB-TEK Mobile Application (Android and IOS)

https://faturaode.kibtek.com practical payment channel, KIB-TEK kiosks, bank and village cooperatives.

Kibris Postasi

