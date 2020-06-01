The summer tariff will be applied for electricity consumption as of today, Kib-Tek has announced.

The Turkish Cypriot Electricity (Kib-Tek) said that the summer tariff that will last until October 31st, the cheapest hours are 23.00-09.00 on weekdays; On the weekend and other public holidays, it will be 02.00-09.00.

Time periods during which the peak rates will be paid are 09.00-18.00 on weekdays; 14.00-18.00 on weekends.

Different fees will be applied on weekdays between 18.00-23.00 on weekdays and between 09.00-14.00 and 18.00-02.00 on weekends and public holidays.

According to the tariff during off-peak hours on weekdays, the kilowatt-hour charge of electricity is 0,6508 TL, and the regular hourly rate is 0,9873 TL; The hourly rate is 1,2908 TL.

On weekends and public holidays, the kilowatt-hour price will be 0,6308 TL, regular hours are 0,9873 TL and the peak hours are 1,2708 TL.

DISCOUNTS

Subscribers with an electricity bill below 300 kilowatts will benefit from a 15 percent discount. Approximately 70 percent of subscribers using residential tariffs benefit from this discount.

In addition, Kib-Tek said that for three months to support its subscribers during the coronavirus epidemic, a 15 percent discount will be applied until the end of June to those who pay their bills within 30 days.

