Kib-Tek General Manager Gürcan Erdoğan is looking for a rise of 30 percent in electricity tariffs, stating that there have been no price increases since 2019, Kibris Postasi reported.

Erdoğan said that the lack of price increases has put Kib-Tek into serious financial difficulties and a 30 percent increase in the cost of electricity is needed to redress the balance. A proposal has been submitted to the Council of Ministers suggesting that consumers pay 21 percent of the increase and the Finance Ministry absorbs the rest, he said.

If the price of electricity to the consumer does increase by 21 percent, the cost of 1 KW will be 1.84 TL.

