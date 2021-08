Two Kib-Tek employees and the president of El-Sen electricity workers union, Kubilay Özkıraç, face prosecution for cutting the power supply to state institutions in debt to Kib-Tek, Yeniduzen reported.

Özkıraç said that he was also facing prosecution for being the instigator of the acts. He said that the Kib-Tek employees were summoned to give statements to the police because they had cut off the electricity supply to the debtor state institutions.

