Kıb-Tek Information Processing Branch Headquarters has announced that the electricity supply will be cut to consumers who have an unpaid balance of more than 469 TL, except for the September period invoices, on Monday, September 6, BRT reported.

In the statement made by Mustafa Harutoğlu, System Manager of Kıb-Tek Information Technologies Branch, “On Monday, September 6, the electricity energy of all our private and legal consumers who have an unpaid balance of more than 469 TL, except for the September period invoices, will be cut off. We respectfully request that the open balances be closed in order to avoid any unjust treatment”.

BRTK