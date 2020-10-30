Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kib-Tek) has announced that the winter tariff will start on Sunday, 1 November.

The winter tariff valid between 1 November- 31 May is as follows:

Off-peak hours are 22.00-07.00 on weekdays: 0.6508 TL / kWh,

Normal hours 07.00-17.00: 0.9873 TL / kWh.

Peak hours 17.00-22.00: 1,2908 TL / kWh.

Weekend and Holidays

On weekends and holidays, off-peak hours are 24.00-07.00: 0.6308 TL / kWh, Normal hours 22.00-24.00 and 07.00-17.00: 0.9873 TL / kWh,

Peak hours 17.00-22.00: 1.2708 TL / kWh.

BRT / TAK