Kıb-Tek has announced that there will be a five-hour power cut in the Kyrenia Peace Park and Wednesday Market area today between 8.30am and 1.30pm. This is to enable maintenance and repair work to be carried out.

Further power cuts will take place between Lapta Telephone Exchange and Babylon Gardens from 9am to 2pm today.

Resumption of power supplies may begin earlier or later than stated.

Yeniduzen