A full street curfew has been declared for seven days in several villages in the Karpaz area.



According the announcement made by the government, all residents of Ziyamet, Balalan, Esenköy, Yeşilköy, Gelincik, Boltaşlı, Derince, Taşlıca, Avtepe, Adaçay, Yenierenköy, Sipahi, Kuruova, Kaleburnu, Dipkarpaz will not be allowed to go out of their homes as of 2 pm on Friday for seven days a part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Only those with permission from Iskele District Governorship may leave. Anyone else found breaking the curfew faces criminal prosecution.

