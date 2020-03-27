Latest Headlines

Karpaz Villagers Confined to Their Homes

2 hours ago
Cyprus News - Police road blockA full street curfew has been declared for seven days in several villages in the Karpaz area.

According the announcement made by the government, all residents of ZiyametBalalanEsenköyYeşilköyGelincikBoltaşlıDerinceTaşlıcaAvtepeAdaçayYenierenköySipahiKuruovaKaleburnuDipkarpaz will not be allowed to go out of their homes as of 2 pm on Friday for seven days a part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Only those with permission from Iskele District Governorship may leave. Anyone else found breaking the curfew faces criminal prosecution.

BRTK

