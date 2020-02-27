An Iranian woman who turned up at Famagusta hospital complaining of a cough and fever believing that she has the Corona virus, has been transferred to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu in Nicosia.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the patient was suffering from pneumonia and her treatment had begun. Pilli added that the woman has not just arrived in Cyprus and that she has been living in Cyprus for over one month.

The patient, who was diagnosed with pneumonia, has been quarantined as a precaution.

Yeni Duzen