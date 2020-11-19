Prior to reopening Maras/Varosha, Turkish President Erdogan and President Ersin Tatar said that property owners in the fenced-off Famagusta suburb can apply to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) for compensation or reclaim their properties. However, a journalist from Strasbourg Kayhan Karatza, says that there are insufficient funds to compensate claimants who have also said that the claiming process is painfully slow.

Recently, hundreds of Greek Cypriot claimants have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) because the IPC cannot pay.

This means that Turkey is at risk of facing a string of new cases at the ECHR because the IPC has no funds or because of the lengthy delays in processing claims.

The Greek Cypriot claimants say that the IPC is ineffective and it is also reported that these problems may prompt the ECHR, which still considers the IPC as an effective domestic remedy, to reverse its decision.

Yeniduzen