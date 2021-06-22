The Immovable Property Commission (IPC) is expecting a total of 3000 applications concerning properties located within the fenced-off town Maraş/Varosha, which covers an area of ​​3.5 million square metres, BRT reported.

In a written statement issued by President Ersin Tatar’s office, it was stated that the plans to reopen the fenced-off suburb of Famagusta would go ahead as planned.

Maraş belongs to the TRNC, the statement said, noting that currently, there were 344 applications made to the IPC regarding properties in Maraş/Varosha.

The intention was to settle property disputes via the IPC in order that the town could be reopened under international law, the statement said.

The statement went on to remind that the IPC is recognised by the European Court of Human Rights as an effective domestic remedy and that the commission has been providing legal remedies for properties abandoned by Greek Cypriots in 1974 in line with international law.

BRTK