The recent boost to the Turkish Lira following Turkey’s Central Bank’s decision to raise the interest rate from 10.25 percent to 15 percent on 19 November, appears to have been short lived.

The lira against the British Pound has risen from 9.40 to 10.60 and against the US Dollar has risen to 8.00.

The euro started the day at 9.34 and is currently trading at 9.43 lira.

Kibris Postasi