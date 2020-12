An informal five-plus-one meeting, that is between the two Cypriot community leaders, representatives of the three guarantors of the island and a UN representative will take place in February, reliable sources have said.

It was learned that the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, continues her efforts for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

Mrs Holl Lute will return to Cyprus in January, it was said.

Kibris Postasi