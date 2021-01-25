An informal five-plus-one summit will be held at Greentree, on Long Island, New York at the beginning of March, according to diplomatic circles.

The aim of the summit is to determine whether there is any way to restart the Cyprus talks given that there is a new leader in North Cyprus and other factors.

South Cyprus Chief Negotiator in the Cyprus talks Andreas Mavroyiannis was recalled by President Nicos Anastasiades from New York. Mavroyiannis has resigned his post as UN Representative for [South] Cyprus..

“We will understand from the summit whether there is a real chance [to restart talks],” said Mavroyiannis

Greentree has previously hosted Cyprus summits on two occasions, in 2011 and 2012. The negotiations which were between the then TRNC President Derviş Eroğlu and the late Greek leader Dimitris Christofias, were concluded without results.

