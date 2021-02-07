LGC News logo

Infection Rates Remain High In North Cyprus: Updated

North Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
(Health Minister – Dr Ali Pilli)

Health Minister Ali  Pilli said on Saturday that a total of 5,501 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, and 64 people had tested positive for Covid-19, 59 of whom were local. One person has died, the minister said.

Pilli stated that 30 of the cases were in Nicosia, 31 in Kyrenia and 2 in Famagusta.  

The total number of cases is  2,722, 15 people have died from the virus and 12 people are in intensive care.

Update: Kibris Postasi has reported that a 52 year old male who had the coronavirus has died in intensive care following surgery for a cerebral hemorrhage. This brings the death toll to 16.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi

