Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli stated that 3,900 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours and 47 people tested positive, 30 of whom were local, and one person has died.

Minister Pilli noted that 17 people were the contacts of the previously detected cases and they were under surveillance during this time, and 30 were local cases.

Pilli stated that 17 of the cases were from Nicosia, 25 from Girne, 3 from Famagusta, and 2 from Güzelyurt.

The total number of cases in North Cyprus is 2,769 and 16 people have died.

In south Cyprus, 40,974 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, 115 new positive cases were found, one person has died.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus is 31,759 in the south and there have been 212 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK