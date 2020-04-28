President Mustafa Akinci has sent a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO), calling on them to include the TRNC’s statistics published on the coronavirus epidemic and developments by the Turkish Cypriot side.

According to a written statement from the President’s Office, Akinci, in a letter sent to the Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the Turkish Cypriot people are fighting, like all global communities, against the Covid-19 epidemic, taking the necessary measures,” stressing the importance of solidarity and communication with the WHO.

Informing about the developments in the TRNC about the epidemic in the letter sent, Akinci, pointing out the important role played by the WHO, said that the direct communication of the WHO with the Turkish Cypriot side is necessary.

Yeni Bakis