Latest Headlines

Include TRNC Covid-19 Statistics Akinci asks WHO

3 hours ago
309 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - President Mustafa Akinci
President Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akinci has sent a letter to the World Health Organisation (WHO), calling on them to include the TRNC’s statistics published on the coronavirus epidemic and developments by the Turkish Cypriot side.

According to a written statement from the President’s Office, Akinci, in a letter sent to the Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the Turkish Cypriot people are fighting, like all global communities, against the Covid-19 epidemic, taking the necessary measures,” stressing the importance of solidarity and communication with the WHO.

Informing about the developments in the TRNC about the epidemic in the letter sent, Akinci, pointing out the important role played by the WHO, said that the direct communication of the WHO with the Turkish Cypriot side is necessary.

Yeni Bakis

Related Articles

Photo of Police Arrest 57 Curfew Violators

Police Arrest 57 Curfew Violators

5 seconds ago
Photo of Measures to Stop Spread of Covid-19 Must be Maintained

Measures to Stop Spread of Covid-19 Must be Maintained

4 hours ago
Photo of Plans to Re-open Small Businesses on 4 May

Plans to Re-open Small Businesses on 4 May

1 day ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 Reported

No New Cases of Covid-19 Reported

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker