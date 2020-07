The centreline stripe on the runway of Ercan Airport is being painted.

General Manager of T&T Airport Management M. Serhat Özçelik, said that while flight numbers to and from Ercan remain low, there is an opportunity to begin the painting.

He also noted that while the airport had been closed because of Covid-19, repairs had been made to damaged sections of the runway and the apron and taxiways have been painted.

Yeniduzen