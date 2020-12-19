Twelve Syrian nationals were found attempting to land on Kayalar beach at around 6am this morning the police have said.

Coast guard teams spotted the refugees offshore Kayalar Village. The police apprehended five men, four women and three children trying to enter the country illegally. They were taken to hospital for health checks.

The Police Press Officer also reported that 15 migrants attempted to enter the country in the Karşıyaka-Güzelyalı area last night.

The report said that ten men, four women and one child were discovered at around midnight last night. An abandoned inflatable Zodiac-type dinghy was also discovered.

Yeniduzen