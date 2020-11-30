Since the HP left the UBP-HP coalition, on October 6, the TRNC has been without a government. Following Prime Minister Ersin Tatar’s election to the Presidency, Tatar asked the deputy chairman of the UBP Ersan Saner to form a coalition government but he was unable to do so. Neither the HP nor the CTP would agree to form a coalition with the UBP. President Tatar then asked the leader of the CTP Tufan Erhürman, to try and form a coalition government.

Erhürman has been in talks with the other parliamentary parties and so far, the CTP-HP-DP and TDP have agreed to form a coalition with early elections slated for September 2021. However, the People’s Party (HP) will decide at a meeting it will hold this evening, if it will join the coalition.

The Settler’s Party, YDP said that it would not join the coalition but would support it from the outside on the understanding that there would be early elections in September next year.

On October 6, the HP resigned from the coalition with the majority party, UBP because it said that it had been sidelined in arrangements to reopen Maraş/Varosha.

Tufan Erhürman has until 5 December to form a coalition government or hand the task back to President Tatar.

Yeniduzen