The People’s Party (HP) coalition partner of the UBP announced it withdrew from the coalition saying that the party had been sidelined in important decision making.

People’s Party Chairman Yenal Senin issued a press statement after the decision was made. Senin said, “The integrity of the state has been broken, its institutions have been disregarded.” He pointed out that Prime Minister Ersin Tatar is responsible for the current state of affairs.

Saying that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Ozesay, was not informed about the decision on Maraş announced after the Erdogan-Tatar meeting in Ankara, the HP Chairman said that they withdrew from the government, but that they would take responsibility until the new government was formed.

In the statement, it was said that their coalition partner, the UBP had ignored the state’s institutions.

Emphasizing that the Maraş initiative was not shared with them in any way, [Turkish President Erdogan and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar jointly announced that beaches in Maraş would be opened], Senin again blamed Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

Saying that the Maraş initiative should not be used for electioneering purposes, he underlined that Maraş should be opened within a plan under international law.

“We could not remain silent in the face of events that took place in front of the public and hurt their conscience,” Senin said.

The HP party chairman added that they could not remain indifferent to the events taking place in public. “Until the new government is formed, we will act with a sense of responsibility. Good luck to our country.”

The HP formed a coalition with the National Unity Party (UBP) on May 22, 2019.

Yeniduzen, BRT