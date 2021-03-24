Chairman of the People’s Party (HP) Kudret Özersay, met with officials from the UK Foreign Office and the British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie ahead of the informal 5 + 1 summit in Geneva being held between 27-29 April.

The aim of the summit is to assess whether or not there is sufficient common ground to restart the Cyprus negotiations.

Following the meeting, Özersay said that the UK representatives had visited the People’s Party to get their opinion. He said that he and other HP members shared their views on how to create trust between the two Cypriot communities, in particular the issue of border crossing and achieving a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem. The meeting was productive, he said.

BRT