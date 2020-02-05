Motorists were shocked at the sight of what appears to be eight hunting dogs lined up in the back of a pickup truck in the middle of Nicosia.

The dogs had only their noses poking out under the rear door of the vehicle.

A local citizen who was disturbed at the sight of the dogs being transported in this way, took a photograph.

It is not known who owns the vehicle, nor where it was headed.

Although there is no law against it, the passerby felt moved to take the photograph of the hapless dogs.

Yeni Duzen