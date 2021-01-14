Leader of the CTP, Tufan Erhürman, responding to President Tatar’s comment that if coronavirus vaccines were not delivered direct from the EU to North Cyprus rather than via the south, they would not be accepted, Erhürman said that “Nobody has the right to sacrifice the health and economy of the Turkish Cypriot people to populism“.

Erhürman stated the following:

“Our most urgent need for our health and the economy is the vaccine. In this environment, Mr. Tatar tries to play politics over how the vaccine arrives. As always, without even the need to talk/consult with anyone, including the Assembly.

“If you have political reservations, you will put it at the relevant institutions, but in any case, you will receive this vaccine. By remembering and reminding if necessary that this is the right of our people, not the grace of the south nor the EU. Nobody has the right to sacrifice the health and economy of the Turkish Cypriot people to populism!”

Yeniduzen