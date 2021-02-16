Statistics for the coronavirus pandemic in North Cyprus have shown that only one Turkish Cypriot working in the south had tested positive for Covid-19.

Between January 1 and February 11, 2021, only one person working in the south tested positive for the virus during that time.

Since December 15, workers who live in the north but work in the south have had to live in quarantine accommodation.

Meanwhile top of the list of those infected within that time frame were housewives, primary and secondary school students and then casino staff.

Yeniduzen