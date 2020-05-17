Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel received a delegation headed by the President of the North Cyprus Eco-Agro Tourism Federation, Tarık Tarkan Bozalan.

Minister Üstel discussed conditions for the resumption of tourism and investments with Federation officials.

Talking briefly about the meeting, Üstel stated that they had focused on the opening of small and medium-sized hotels together with the larger hotels that will operate while applying predetermined safety measures. Studies by the leaders of the Association of Turkish Hoteliers have been ongoing and have reached the final stage. He stated that they would soon share these criteria with the public.

Üstel said:, “We have come to the end of the work to gradually turn the wheels of tourism. As a result of the concerted efforts of our Ministry of Health and our healthcare workers, the measures taken by our government and the sensitivity of our people regarding these measures, our sectors, which have been closed for a while, have gradually opened up and the wheels of the economy have begun to turn.”

Stating that the tourism sector will be opened for domestic tourism in a short time, Minister Üstel said, “The opening will be carried out, with safety measures in place. We have come to the final stage of our work with the sector representatives to determine the measures to be taken. ”

“Our goal is to offer our tourism facilities to serve the TRNC people within the framework of the specific rules and criteria,” said Minister Üstel.

Kibris News Agency