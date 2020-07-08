Easing up on restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic are not enough to help the recovery of tourism, president of the Hoteliers’ Association” Dimag Caginer has said.

He said that currently, there are two airlines and two ferry companies bringing in around 550 passengers a day. “We want more careful and controlled openings,” he said.

Caginer added that better infrastructure is needed for health and safety and more laboratory testing facilities will permit increased tourist numbers.

“In order for tourism to recover, at least eight routes are required every day,” he said. Currently there are two flights and two ferry trips daily from Turkey. He also said that if this does not come about, hotels will close, there will be unemployment and problems for the economy.

In another article published by ‘Diyalog’, the Mayor of Kyrenia Nidai Güngördü said, amongst other things, that the pandemic had dealt a major blow to tourism for North Cyprus and that this was reflected on the shop owners in the area who based much of their income on tourists from Turkey.

The mayor said that Kyrenia old harbour is facing many problems and that no investment is being made to improve it and no serious investment has been made in the last 40 years.

