Brexit could be turned into an opportunity for direct flights and direct trade for the TRNC, Turkish Central European Brands Association in London (ATMB) Vice Chairman Vehbi Keles in said in a written statement yesterday,

Keles said that Turkey and the TRNC should put direct flights and direct trade with North Cyprus back on the agenda as Brexit brings new arrangements for Britain.

Arguing that it is against British state practice to treat differently the two communities of Cyprus, which is a member of the Commonwealth. New arrangements, therefore are unavoidable, he said.

“The Turkish government can influence Britain to open this door for both foreign trade and direct air services”, said Keles.

Arguing that there could be some formula with regard to direct flights, Mr Keles said that if direct flights were blocked through Ercan airport, a new door could open for flights to the British bases in Cyprus. “It could be a British airport and used for hire”, he said, noting that Turkey is one of Britain’s largest trading partners with their trading volume exceeding $20 billion a year. “Britain attaches great importance to Turkey. Turkey could implement solutions that would relieve the TRNC in this relationship”, Keles said.

‘Halkin Sesi’ also notes that TRNC Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay made similar remarks during his recent visit to London.

Halkin Sesi