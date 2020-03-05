Tourism in North Cyprus has taken a big hit over fears of the spread of coronavirus – covid-19, President of the Association of Turkish Cypriot Travel Agencies, Orhan Tolun has said.

He blamed in particular the South Cyprus administration for causing panic by closing four border check points.

Tolun said that two weeks ago, TRNC tourism did not appear to be suffering, however, since four check points were shut, 20 per cent of holidays booked in North Cyprus have been cancelled and online bookings for hotels have fallen by 80 per cent.

Havadis