Latest Headlines

Holiday Bookings Nosedive After Borders Closed

19 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Kyrenia Harbour
Kyrenia Harbour

Tourism in North Cyprus has taken a big hit over fears of the spread of coronavirus – covid-19, President of the Association of Turkish Cypriot Travel Agencies, Orhan Tolun has said.

He blamed in particular the South Cyprus administration for causing panic by closing four border check points.

Tolun said that two weeks ago, TRNC tourism did not appear to be suffering, however, since four check points were shut, 20 per cent of holidays booked in North Cyprus have been cancelled and online bookings for hotels have fallen by 80 per cent.

Havadis

Related Articles

Photo of Urgent Donations Appeal For Nicosia State Hospital

Urgent Donations Appeal For Nicosia State Hospital

22 hours ago
Photo of Lillie Pours Cold Water on Free Trade and Direct Flights

Lillie Pours Cold Water on Free Trade and Direct Flights

24 hours ago
Photo of Tourists From Iran and China Banned From Entering TRNC

Tourists From Iran and China Banned From Entering TRNC

1 day ago
Photo of Syrian Migrants Arrested in Dipkarpaz

Syrian Migrants Arrested in Dipkarpaz

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker