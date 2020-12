The driver wanted for a hit and run incident in Lapta has been found by the police.

Behçet Özlücivelek (67) struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in Lapta on Wednesday evening and fled the scene. He has now been arrested.

Ülkü Durgut (25) was struck by the vehicle driven Behçet Özlücivelek as he was crossing Mareşal Fevzi Çakmak Street in Lapta. He was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia for treatment.

BRTK