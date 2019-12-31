According to a Chinese proverb –

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

The Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus INVITE YOU to join them at their tree planting event – STARTING OF A FOREST that will take place on 11 January, 2020 in the Mesaoria plains on the way to Famagusta, at a location chosen specially for the Association by the Forestry Department who are providing the trees for planting and assistance with the planting of the forest.

After the planting, lunch will be had at a local restaurant.

Coach transport leaving from Girne (with pick-up points along the way) will be provided for those requiring it, although should you prefer to make your own transport arrangements; upon request the Anglo Turkish Association can provide details of the tree planting location.

Because of the nature of this event: Those attending should come dressed appropriately (gardening gear / old clothes / etc) and be mindful of the weather — bringing extra clothing may be both desirable and recommended. A change of shoes might also be considered useful for afterwards.

COST:

The cost of coach transport (leaving from Nurettin Ersin Mosque, Girne at 9.30am on 11 January, 2020 with pick up points along the way and returning mid to late afternoon) for this special event will be dependent upon the number of participants requiring coach transport and must be paid to our Events Organisers on the day.

The meal cost is dependent upon your chosen meal/drinks and you will pay the restaurant directly.

If you would like to join the Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus members attending this event, please advise the Events Organisers (Pearl Mitchell & Debbie Bird) via their email address: – [email protected] – BEFORE Mid-day 7 January, 2020

1. If you require coach transport from Girne

2. If you would like to meet the coach at a pick up point along the way and need to know where the pick up points are

3. If you intend to make your own transport arrangements and need to know the location of our planting

4. If you DO NOT want join other members for a meal

The Anglo Turkish Association – North Cyprus normal event rules apply in respect to costs.

Non members always welcome.