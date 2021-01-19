The Çayırova – Mehmetçik was closed to traffic after heavy rains brought down a very large boulder onto the road. An alternative route is via the Mehmetçik – Pamuklu road.

Mehmetçik Municipality has announced that the work to remove the debris from rock fall is continuing.

A statement was issued as follows:

“In our region, due to heavy rains yesterday evening, the rock fragment that fell on the Mehmetçik road was removed by our municipal teams. With the removal of the debris on the road, the road will be reopened to traffic. Work continues, and is planned to be completed in the coming hours.“

Yeniduzen