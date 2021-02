The Met Office has forecast occasional heavy showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather forecast until February 8, heavy rain will begin late on Wednesday night, February 3, and will continue on Thursday, February 4. The rest of the week will be cloudy.

The highest air temperatures will be around 19-22 C inland and on the coast, and around 15-18 degrees on Thursday, February 4.

The wind will generally blow moderate to occasionally strong from the north and east.

