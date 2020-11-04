There have been numerous power cuts across the country following heavy rainfall, the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (KIB-TEK ) said.

Areas in Nicosia, Yılmazköy, Alayköy and Gürpınar are without power and work is ongoing to resume supply.

“Facilities located between Türkeli junction and Zet Karting on Türkeli, Nicosia/ Güzelyurt main road, Alayköy and around the Metehan border checkpoint and the southern regions of Yenikent Vedat Benzinci cannot be supplied with electricity. Work has been initiated for the detection and elimination of the fault”, Kib-Tek stated.

Kyrenia has also been affected and power has been cut to enable work to supply power to the Akdeniz Village area.

There also had been two power outages in Karşıyaka region, the electricity authority said.

Kibris Postasi