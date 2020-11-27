Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout North Cyprus until 6pm on Saturday, the Met Office has said.

Worst affected will be the east coast and the eastern Mesarya.

The Met Office said that the ongoing downpours and thunderstorms in the region are heavy (2.1-5.0 cm of rain) throughout the island, and very heavy in places on the east coast and east Mesarya regions (5.1- 7.5 cm of rain).

It was recommended that the authorities and the public take cautions against possible adverse events.

Yeniduzen