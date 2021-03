Intermittent rainfall will continue until Friday. Some frost is expected in the morning at the weekend.

The Met Office has said that between 25-31 March there will be a low system of low pressure over the island. The weather will be partly cloudy tomorrow and there will be heavy rainfall at the weekend.

Highest temperatures will be between 15-18 inland and on the coast.

Winds will be moderate from the south and west and strong on rainy days.

Yeniduzen